An enabler for building capacity and reliability in mining

Digitalisation will play a major role in the future of materials handling in mining. It will be key not only in delivering mines to the next level of efficiency but also in initiating changes within the industrial landscape going forward.

Sabine Dall’Omo (second from right) during a discussion at the Infratech panel: Innovation in Mining technology

Siemens: integrated expertise for digital mines

Digital insights are delivering step-changes in the efficiency of materials handling operations through integrated processes and proactive maintenance services. Speaking on the Infratech panel entitled ‘Innovation in Mining technology’ at the 2023 Investing in African Mining Indaba, Sabine Dall’Omo, CEO at Siemens Sub-Saharan Africa, stated she was impressed to see how the major mining houses have a vested interest in Africa and their contribution to the Just Energy Transition discussions. “In addition, it is also positive to note the commitments and strides that the industry is making towards decarbonisation of the supply chain and the sustainability initiatives that are being implemented,” she said. From government’s side, President Cyril Ramaphosa, in addressing the Mining Indaba delegates, reiterated the need for international investors to create an environment for a more sustainable industry. He outlined some of the economic challenges in South Africa – particularly the energy crisis – as well as supply chain, job creation, working environment safety and other issues. There are ongoing government-led initiatives being planned and implemented, which are vital for the growth of the mining industry as a continued key contributor to the South African economy.The challenges and opportunities associated with digitalisation are unique to each client and each mine site. Every company has different needs that require different offerings. According to Dall’Omo, Siemens is able to assist customers who are in their infancy with their digital journey, by encouraging them to build a path towards integrated digital solutions. “For customers who are already in the implementation phase, we are able to offer a full suite of products and services, including engineering services based around functional requirements, and architecture design based on our multiple solutions. Complete software development can also be offered on a case-by-case basis,” she explained. Siemens has several solutions for various applications within materials handling. For electrification, there is the innovative SIMINE solutions for mills, conveyors, mobile mining, trolley truck systems and mine hoists. There are also products and solutions for automation systems, which are customised especially for the mining industry.

In partnership with MineSense, Siemens’ latest developments in digitalisation enable the determination of ore characteristics in real time along conveying systems, as well as material and quality management systems.

SIMINE Digital Twin expands