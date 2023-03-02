Home

An enabler for building capacity and reliability in mining

| Mar 2, 2023 | Articles Digimag Global Focus Industry Insight Multimedia News Top Tech

Digitalisation will play a major role in the future of materials handling in mining. It will be key not only in delivering mines to the next level of efficiency but also in initiating changes within the industrial landscape going forward.

Digital insights are delivering step-changes in the efficiency of materials handling operations through integrated processes and proactive maintenance services. Speaking on the Infratech panel entitled ‘Innovation in Mining technology’ at the 2023 Investing in African Mining Indaba, Sabine Dall’Omo, CEO at Siemens Sub-Saharan Africa, stated she was impressed to see how the major mining houses have a vested interest in Africa and their contribution to the Just Energy Transition discussions. “In addition, it is also positive to note the commitments and strides that the industry is making towards decarbonisation of the supply chain and the sustainability initiatives that are being implemented,” she said.

From government’s side, President Cyril Ramaphosa, in addressing the Mining Indaba delegates, reiterated the need for international investors to create an environment for a more sustainable industry. He outlined some of the economic challenges in South Africa – particularly the energy crisis – as well as supply chain, job creation, working environment safety and other issues. There are ongoing government-led initiatives being planned and implemented, which are vital for the growth of the mining industry as a continued key contributor to the South African economy.  

An enabler for building capacity and reliability in mining
Sabine Dall’Omo (second from right) during a discussion at the Infratech panel: Innovation in Mining technology

Siemens: integrated expertise for digital mines

The challenges and opportunities associated with digitalisation are unique to each client and each mine site. Every company has different needs that require different offerings. According to Dall’Omo, Siemens is able to assist customers who are in their infancy with their digital journey, by encouraging them to build a path towards integrated digital solutions. “For customers who are already in the implementation phase, we are able to offer a full suite of products and services, including engineering services based around functional requirements, and architecture design based on our multiple solutions. Complete software development can also be offered on a case-by-case basis,” she explained.

Siemens has several solutions for various applications within materials handling. For electrification, there is the innovative SIMINE solutions for mills, conveyors, mobile mining, trolley truck systems and mine hoists. There are also products and solutions for automation systems, which are customised especially for the mining industry.

In partnership with MineSense, Siemens’ latest developments in digitalisation enable the determination of ore characteristics in real time along conveying systems, as well as material and quality management systems.

SIMINE Digital Twin expands

Among the solutions planned is the Siemens Digital Twin for mining processes. While this has been available for grinding mills for some time, the solution has been extended to incorporate the transportation and crushing portions of the process as well. Dall’Omo explained that the integration of these processes will deliver the next level of operational improvements for mine operators.Artificial intelligence, simulation and interaction with the user (e.g. in order to store and reuse operational experiences) are just a few of the features that are now included in the SIMINE Digital Twin.

The beauty of working across multiple sectors – including mining, infrastructure and transport – is that Siemens can draw upon and integrate its own expertise to create enhanced solutions and technologies for clients in each of its divisions.

“We already see a clear trend of process integration through applying digital technologies vertically and horizontally,” noted Dall’Omo, adding that Siemens now has a huge advantage with its offering of a full range of solutions for mission-critical mining applications like conveyors and grinding mills. Bringing together leaders and visionaries within the industry, the 2023 Mining Indaba was yet another successful promotional and networking event. Furthermore, it provided a sense that the local and global commitment to Africa is showing consistent growth and that we are on the road to making this sector more sustainable, safe and successful.

This article was first published in Inside Mining’s Smart Mining issue

Click here to access the magazine

Additional Reading?

Request Free Copy

Related Articles

Connect with us