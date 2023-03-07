Mining Indaba’s post post-pandemic turnout in attendance

Investing in African Mining Indaba 2023 has delivered a record post-pandemic turnout in attendance, which is testament to the ever-increasing appetite for investing on the continent.

The four-day Indaba, held from 6-9 February 2023 in Cape Town, provided delegates with insight into the future of mining, current operational trends and exposure to investment opportunities in Africa. “In May 2022, it was wonderful to gather, once more, in Cape Town for the world’s largest mining investment event after two years of the global pandemic. Going into this year’s Indaba, which was back in its traditional February slot, our goal was to continue the momentum started in 2022 and we are encouraged that yet again, the show has translated into another bumper turnout. This reaffirms the importance of the Indaba, that it is given the upmost attention and support by African governments and the mining industry as both stakeholders drive positive policy change across the continent,” says Simon Ford, Portfolio Director, Investing in African Mining Indaba. Mining Indaba, hosted at the Cape Town international Conference Centre (CTICC) welcomed more than 7800 delegates from over 100 countries, including over 800 investors and dealmakers. Added to this, around 80 senior government officials and ministers, plus two heads of state were in attendance. The mining industry was well represented, with 678 mining companies attending, including 477 executives from junior mining companies. There were also 298 exhibitor stands, which included the newly launched 27 explorer showcase stands. Highlights of the event included a keynote address by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was later joined by the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Felix Tshisekedi for the ‘President’s hour’, a session focused on the strategic advancement of the two economies through mining. Top sessions included a fireside discussion with the now-former Eskom CEO, Andre de Ruyter, and outgoing Minerals Council South Africa CEO, Roger Baxter, on South Africa’s energy landscape and the solutions that will see the country transition from an electricity deficit to an electricity surplus.

Unlocking African Mining Investment: Stability, Security, and Supply

Through this year’s theme – ‘Unlocking African Mining Investment: Stability, Security, and Supply’ – the mining sector considered the challenges, opportunities and strategies being faced by the industry amid growing climate change pressures, the impact of COVID-19 and the global rush to secure metals supply for the green just energy transition. The world’s largest African mining investment event played host to speakers and panellists from across the industry. This included global mining leadership such as Anglo American Chief Executive, Duncan Wanblad; Rio Tinto’s Chief Executive for Minerals, Sinead Kaufman; CEO of Exxaro Resources, Dr Nombasa Tsengwa; CEO of International Council on Mining & Metals (ICMM), Rohitesh Dhawan, and International Women in Mining (WIM UK) Managing Director, Dr Stacy Hope. The brand new three-day InfraTech content programme took a prominent role this year – a side stream programme that is growing in popularity. It featured panel discussions with industry experts on mining technology innovation, critical mineral exploration, the just energy transition, and the changing nature of work that will feed into the building and delivering mines of the future. Another new addition to Mining Indaba which garnered significant interest was the Explorer’s Showcase. The aim of the initiative was to encourage greater interest in exploration and to drive investment into African mining at the early stages. 29 exploration companies with projects located in Africa and a market capitalisation of no more than US$25 million were given the opportunity to present their plans to investors and top financiers. The event also saw the return of the Investment Battlefield, which is a well-known platform for pitching Africa’s hottest junior mining companies against each other in a two-day programme that was hosted across both Hyve-owned Mining Indaba and 121 Cape Town events. During the four days of Mining Indaba, delegates also benefited from mainstay programmes and discussions, including the Ministerial Symposium, Intergovernmental Summit, Green Metals Day, the Young Leaders Forum and the General Counsel Forum.