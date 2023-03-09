Rigging-related incident claims life at Harmony Gold’s Tshepong North mine

A Harmony Gold employee lost their life in a rigging-related incident at the Tshepong North mine, near Welkom, in the Free State, South Africa.

The incident took place on Tuesday 07 March 2023. “This loss of life is a tragedy for Harmony and indeed the mining industry at large. Having celebrated the safe start to the calendar year, these incidents remind us that we cannot ever be complacent, and that workplace safety is non-negotiable,” Peter Steenkamp, chief executive officer for Harmony said. The company released a statement expressing its deepest sympathies and condolences to the employee’s family, friends and colleagues for this loss.

According to the statement, the company has reached out to the relevant authorities, including the families of the deceased and the affected employees to provide assistance wherever possible.

A comprehensive internal investigation is currently underway.