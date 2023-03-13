Section 189 consultations conclude at Sibanye-Stillwater’s Beatrix 4 shaft and Kloof 1 plant

Sibanye-Stillwater announced that consultations with relevant stakeholders in terms of Section 189A (S189) of the Labour Relations Act, 66 of 1995 (LRA), regarding the proposed restructuring of its SA gold operations, pursuant to ongoing losses experienced at the Beatrix 4 shaft and the impact of depleting surface mineral reserves to the Kloof 1 plant have been concluded.

Section 189 consultations outcome

“While the decision to close or restructure operations is never taken lightly, the closure of the end of life, and loss-making operations are necessary to ensure sustainability for the remainder of the business,” said Neal Froneman, CEO of Sibanye-Stillwater. Constructive consultations were held between the company and affected stakeholders, which considered various avoidance measures to mitigate possible retrenchments and minimise job losses due to the potential cessation or downscaling of operations and associated services at the Beatrix 4 shaft and Kloof 1 plant. “Pleasingly, the number of jobs that could have been affected by the closure of these two operations was minimised through the consultation process with affected stakeholders,” said James Wellsted, Sibanye-Stillwater’s Executive Vice President: Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs.The outcome of the consultations is as follows:

On 01 November 2022, Sibnaye-Stillwater announced that 2 314 employees were affected, with up to 1 959 employees potentially facing retrenchment. This outcome has been avoided through the S189 consultation process with the following avoidance measures being agreed to and implemented:

1 136 employees accepted transfer opportunities to available positions at other Group operations in the SA region

552 employees were granted voluntary separation or early retirement packages

Natural attrition accounted for 103 less affected employees

Regrettably 168 employees could not be accommodated, or chose not to participate in the agreed avoidance measures, and as such will be retrenched. This number includes 39 learners who will be given the opportunity to complete their training, as well as 59 employees who declined a reasonable alternative position within the company. “This is significantly less than the original 2 314 potentially affected employees,” Wellsted added. “We are pleased with the outcome of this S189 process regarding the Beatrix 4 shaft and Kloof 1 plant, where, through constructive and co-operative engagement we have been able to preserve the vast majority of jobs initially at risk. We acknowledge and thank all stakeholders for their constructive engagement,” concluded Froneman.