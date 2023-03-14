ISO 3834 a vital standard for mining industry’s world class competitiveness
In a development that looks set to become a long-term requirement, there is a move in the South African mining industry to specify that welding fabricators and associated suppliers must obtain ISO 3834 welding certification to ensure the quality and safety of the products and services that they supply.
“This is a welcome and overdue development given that suppliers to a variety of other safety-critical sectors – including the power, petrochemical and rail industries – have all moved to mandatory ISO 3834 requirements for companies seeking to obtain contracts with them,” said John Tarboton, Southern African Institute of Welding
(SAIW
) Executive Director.
Health & Safety seizes the day
Renewed attention on this form of endorsement stems from the ravages of the Covid-19 pandemic which has brought quality requirements into far sharper focus with a newfound appreciation for the importance of these core facets of manufacture and production and the need to ensure that mining personnel and products are at the correct level. This is vital given that in terms of current mining health and safety regulations if, for example, there is a safety incident in a mine due to a weld defect, the mine can most certainly be held liable.
Cost savings
In addition, current global and local financial constraints have seen a move towards cost savings
and welding is one of the key areas where producers have been able to initiate cost savings. This is because the use of ISO-compliant standards and procedures results in an improvement in quality with fewer failures and less downtime and overall lost production revenue. “The benefit for ISO 3834 certified fabricators and mining suppliers, is that they operate at a globally recognised level which in turn increases their new business opportunities in a far broader range of markets,” commented Tarboton. He further added that ISO 3834 is an excellent way to develop start-ups by ensuring their quality management is up to scratch and they can fabricate at a higher level for larger, better paying clients.” Overall, SAIW Certification can draw from the collective training and technical expertise of the broader Southern African Institute of Welding in which it operates. The SAIW has been in existence since 1948 as a founder member of the International Institute of Welding (IIW) and specialises in a variety of welding and NDT-related services.