Khoemacau mine successfully ramps up to full production

Khoemacau Copper Mining’s Khoemac a u mine achieved a successful ramp-up of mining and processing operations to 3.65Mtpa (c.300kt per month), in December 2022.

The mine is situated in the Kalahari Copper Belt of Botswana. “We are delighted and extremely proud to have ramped-up to full production during December 2022, with mining and processing operations continuing to operate at nameplate throughout January 2023 and all key operating and cost parameters are in line with expectations,” said Johan Ferreira, Chief Executive Officer of Khoemacau Copper Mining and Cupric Canyon Capital Group.

Ferreira added that the achievement was incredible given the inflationary environment the company had been operating in. “We have only reached this important milestone thanks to the extraordinary efforts of the Khoemacau team, our business partners and in-country stakeholders, who jointly stewarded the construction and successful commissioning of the mine on time and on budget against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

This announcement follows the company’s prior announcements regarding the completion of construction and commissioning activities on 16 February 2022 and the production of first copper silver concentrate on 30 June 2021.