Recycling and copper beneficiation JV

Thakadu Resources and Mertech Marine have agreed to a joint venture to beneficiate copper recycled from subsea telecommunication cables and to establish a new high-purity copper sulphate plant in South Africa.

The new copper sulphate plant that will be equally funded by the JV partners and will provide a unique, reliable and responsible supply of copper sulphate for the mining, agricultural and chemical industries in Sub-Saharan Africa. “This partnership immediately creates a vertically integrated recycling and beneficiation business in South Africa. The copper sulphate project is exciting but so are the prospects for further collaboration in battery recycling given our networks and expertise,” said Ruli Diseko, CEO of Thakadu.

Having pioneered the responsible supply of battery raw materials from South Africa, Thakadu plans to build and operate the new plant within Mertech Marine’s existing recycling facility in Gqeberha, formerly Port Elizabeth, South Africa. The plant will have the capacity to produce 5 200 mt of high-purity copper sulphate per annum. Commercial production is planned for 2024 subject to the necessary regulatory approvals.

A specialist in the recovery and recycling of telecommunication cables from the seabed, Mertech Marine believes the JV will unlock value through further beneficiation opportunities. “With the formation of this joint venture we will unlock value from our metal pipeline by taking full advantage of our synergies through actively contributing to the circular economy,” commented Alwyn du Plessis, Chief Executive of Mertech Marine. The parties see the copper sulphate plant as the first of a series of projects to catalyse their complementary capabilities in the green economy. “The successful development of this project with Thakadu, will enable more exciting possibilities like the production of copper foil for battery anodes,” concluded du Plessis.