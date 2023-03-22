Partnership to develop and mine 3 major future metals projects

Q Global Commodities (QGC) has partnered with Marula Mining to develop and mine 3 major future metals projects.

Signing on as a majority shareholder and major investor QGC is set to transform the African-focused mining and development company and fast-track its progress. “With over 19 years mining experience, I think I can add a lot of value to the company. I have developed over 47 projects to the mining stage, have run two large scale mining companies and currently have 9 mines under my management,” said Quinton van der burgh, QGC Chief Executive Officer. He added that QGC has the network to open international partners for sales and marketing with intensions to fund the company and bolster the value of the assets within a short period of time. “We want to make sure this is a company that we can all look to for massive growth and future profits. After careful due diligence and geology, we believe Marula Mining is a big play and we intend to throw a lot of our time and efforts to get it there during this year.” Marula Mining is a battery metals investment and exploration company and has interests in several high-value mine projects in Africa; Blesberg Lithium and Tantalum Mine in South Africa, Nkombwa Hill Project in Zambia and Kinusi Copper mine in Tanzania. “With Quinton, we can now go full throttle and realize the assets we have,” says Marula Mining CEO Jason Brewer. He explained that lithium was one of the most sought-after commodities for the electric vehicles sector, for lithium-ion batteries, with trading prices at an all-time high. “Renewables are a very exciting space to be moving into and it’s through joint ventures that QGC is able to do so, at the same time expanding our commodities portfolio,” added Quinton.

High-grade run-of-mine lithium ore