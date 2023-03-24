Energy access: a key discussion point at Enlit Africa in Cape Town in May

The challenge of improving access to energy will be addressed at the upcoming Enlit Africa conference and expo when it returns to Cape Town from 16–18 May 2023.

Africa at energy intersection

On 17 May, Day 2’s keynote session focuses on Africa’s just energy transition and the importance of ensuring that energy access is a central outcome of that transition.“We believe that the issue of energy access cannot be ignored,” said the event’s content director Claire Volkwyn. She added figures predicted that between 700 million and 900 million are currently without energy access in Africa – a crisis that must be addressed. In a report released by UNCTAD (United Nations Conference on Trade and Development) on 21 March, some of the real-life impacts of the lack of energy access, such as implications for health, education, poverty reduction and sustainable development, were addressed. The report, Commodities at a glance: Special issue on access to energy in sub-Saharan Africa, warns that without additional efforts, the region’s population without access to clean fuels could increase to over 1.1 billion people in 2030. “Access to a reliable and quality energy supply is vital to the economic development of any country,” the report says. “It drives industrialization, boosts productivity and economic growth, spurs human development, and is crucial to achieve almost all of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)”.“Africa has arrived at an intersection between affordability, reliability and access to power, while this position presents incredible opportunities and inspires innovation, at the same time, it also creates some tension, particularly regarding the SDGs and the energy transition,” Volkwyn stated. She further explained that Africa’s just energy transition ambitions are being tested in the face of a global recession, rising poverty, unemployment and falling revenue. “In addition to the staggering sums of investment that have been identified for the technology and headline achievements of the energy transition, Africa is facing the reality that it will likely not meet SDG7, which aims to ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all.” “But there is also lot to celebrate and we will share many success stories and showcase new innovations.” According to ” Volkwyn this year’s programme features an incredible line-up of experts from across the African continent who will share their winning strategies and projects with the 5000+ expected delegates and visitors. “Another huge vote of the confidence in Africa’s energy sector will be the exciting and vibey expo floor with 250 suppliers of expert technologies and services, including country pavilions from Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, India, Taiwan and the USA,” she added.

Some of Africa’s leading lights in the energy sector who will speak at Enlit Africa in May include:

Edson Uamusse, Fundo de Energia (FUNAE), Mozambique

Geoffrey Muli, Managing Director, Kenya Power, Kenya

Jennifer Baldwin, Transmission & Distribution Team Lead, USAID, Power Africa, RSA

Kellie Murungi, Chief Investment Officer, East African Power, Kenya

Mandy Rambharos, VP: Global Climate, Corporation, Environmental, Defense Fund, USA (formerly of Eskom’s Just Energy Transition Office)

Mercy W. Wairua, Legal Counsel – Energy Project Finance and Infrastructure, Lion’s Head Global Partners, Kenya

Patrick Agese, Chief Executive Officer, PAMAfrica, Nigeria

Sumaya Mahomed, Energy consultant, Uganda

William Brent, Chief Marketing Officer: Executive to Expand Rural Energy Services, Husk Power Systems, Kenya

Ziria Tibalwa Waako, CEO, Electricity Regulatory Authority, Uganda

