Reversing Gears – car manufacturers and mining

In March 2023, the Board of German car manufacturer, Volkswagen (VW), approved a bold new plan to secure interest in mining companies, which provide the raw materials for EV battery manufacture.

By Spencer Ecksteins*

Backward integration of supply chains

Commodity prices may be affected

VW has earmarked €180bn over the next five years for the roll out of its new company, PowerCo, to produce batteries in Germany, Spain and Canada, as well as other locations. This ambitious plan aims to ensure the security of supply of mining raw materials and lower the cost of batteries. The company’s strategy also includes partnerships with battery manufacturers in Sweden and Southeast Asia. No doubt other car manufacturers have similar plans or will follow suit in the near future. If so, what are the implications for mining companies? Some potential implications may include:If this type of backward integration of supply chains becomes a trend, it’s likely that more funding will flow into mining, particularly for exploration and/or the development of new mining assets and the optimisation of existing mining assets. This will pertain to those metals or minerals that have battery potential, such as the platinum group metals (PGMS), copper, cobalt, nickel, lithium and vanadium.Although we have seen a boom in commodity prices, this has more to do with global geo-political factors such as the Russian/ Ukraine war, rather than fundamental economic considerations. However, the fundamental drivers are beginning to find more traction, underpinned by the strength of the US dollar, inflationary fears and changes to interest rates; especially by central banks in response to the recent failures of Silicon Valley Bank in California and Credit Suisse. As a result, commodity prices (namely battery metals) may see increases and heightened volatility.

Increased competition and strategic disruption

ESG considerations

If motor manufacturers begin to enter the mining industry, as they have, it’s likely to create strategic disruption for established mining companies and change the competitive dynamics of the sector. Not so long ago, mining companies entered the oil and gas industry e.g. BHP and/or Rio Tinto. Other examples include the combination of consumer and shareholder pressure, resulting in diamond sellers and producers coming together to promote “no blood diamonds” campaigns.As car manufacturers attempt to invest in mining companies and become increasingly demanding about the source, quality and quantity of their battery metals, the environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance of both manufacturer and mine will come under increased scrutiny. As such, motor manufacturers will want to demonstrate that each link in their supply chains can be verified and certified as being ESG compliant. Added to this, car manufactures will want to demonstrate the minerals or metals in their car batteries are ethically sourced, meet relevant regulatory standards and adhere to specific ESG metrics regarding key issues such as carbon emissions, the sustainable use of water and the treatment of local communities. In conclusion, the backward integration by car manufacturers into the mining industry supply chain is an exciting development that brings numerous opportunities for growth, funding and partnerships., It also creates pressure on mining companies to innovate.