Schneider Electric and 4Sight collaborate to implement VCO solution at SA mine

Schneider Electric and Alliance partner, 4Sight have seen their partnership go from strength to strength as the companies’ roll out various high-level projects that are testament to the adage strength in numbers.

Plan for the future, yesterday

AVEVA Unified Supply Chain that plans up to two years into the future, optimising activities such as processing, logistics, inventories and product requirements and provision.

AVEVA Production Management that monitors current activities to track conformance to the optimised plans.

andoffer a winning formula with globally acknowledged products and entrenched skills.operational technology team of nearly 100 engineers worked closely withto develop tailored solutions that meet today’s bespoke customer requirements.andhave embarked on an exciting project at a prominent South African mining group that sees the partners implementing a Value Chain Optimisation () solution that includes AVEVA’s Production Management & Unified Supply Chain offering. The project, which is earmarked for completion by November 2023, will replace the mine’s multi-layered and highly complex Excel-based supply chain environment with two components:“Combined, the two components will allow the mine to plan for future demand while making provision for activities that have not been completed or deviated from initial planning. The implemented solution therefore becomes a dynamic, repeatable, and predictive system that allows the customer to accurately manage its supply chain based on past and future information,” commented Charl Marais, OT Digital Transformation Business Unit Manager at. “With the project, we’re providing the mine with athat will allow it to accurately manage demand and supply, ensuring that the right material is in the right place without incurring unnecessary expenditure,” said Dr Suven M Ramsunder, Digital Transformation Expert at“As a practical example, due to fluctuating fuel costs, it might be more cost effective to use trucks (at certain times) to transport materials to the various ports as opposed to trains and vice versa,” added Marais.

Dr Suven M Ramsunder, Digital Transformation Expert at Schneider Electric Charl Marais, OT Digital Transformation Business Unit Manager at 4Sight

Schneider Electric & 4Sight collaboration benefits

The current Excel environment is highly complex and managed by a few individuals – a risk factor if one or more individuals are not available. By implementing the, the mine will benefit from an automated system that is less reliant on human interaction. Furthermore, the automated system mitigates human error such as finger trouble, which can cause havoc in a manual environment, thus delivering reliable information across the various systems on the mine’s sites. This does not imply that people are not essential asandrecognise that people are the lifeblood of an organisation. The aim of this solution is to enable the relevant personnel to be more efficient and effective in their duties without the added stress of a complex system. A fully automated system also delivers answers in minutes and can be run frequently, unlike the current system, which delivers forecasting much slower and less frequently.products are vendor neutral, which means thewill integrate with the mine’s current systems, driving down costs in replacing existing equipment and overcoming interoperability challenges. Ultimately,andaim to provide the mining group with an optimised supply chain to deliver on-time, reliable and actionable information, save on costs and enhance operations.