Win a Complimentary Silver Delegate Pass with Enlit Africa!

| Mar 31, 2023 | African Energy Articles Event News Focus in Africa Industry Insight News
Enlit Africa is only 6 weeks away! This unmissable 3-day event is happening in Cape Town at the Cape Town Convention Centre from 16-18 May 2023.

Register as a free visitor to attend the event in Cape Town and stand a chance to win a complimentary silver delegate pass!

What does a Silver Delegate Pass include?

As a silver delegate pass holder, you get access to the following:

  • Exclusive access to the latest industry innovation and project news
  • Invitations to unparalleled networking opportunities with your energy peers
  • Access to CPD-accredited technical workshops
  • Business Matchmaking service
  • Lunch is included for all 3 days at the CTICC
  • Access to the Business Lounge
Here’s your chance to WIN with Enlit Africa and join the conversation! Simply register as a free visitor to attend Enlit Africa using this link: https://bit.ly/3U16LSU.

Hurry! Competition closes at 5pm on Friday 28th April 2023. Ts and Cs apply.

Why should you attend as a delegate?

This leading energy conference and exhibition is for energy-driven companies, institutions, and government. This is where you influence the future. At Enlit Africa (formerly known as African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa), you’ll be able to:

  • Connect with decision-makers and shape Africa’s energy future
  • Drive the conversation with key industry decision-makers
  • Understand and influence the hot topics within the energy industry
  • Discover new business opportunities
  • Explore cutting-edge ideas & market needs
The conference will also have co-located events including:

Utility CEO Forum: Exclusive programmes for utility CEO’s to meet other industry leaders and like-minded influencers in a curated and private environment.

Municipal Forum: Join our dedicated programme for Municipalities and Local Government. Strategise plans to build energy resilience and achieve energy independence at a regional level.

Women in Energy: The Enlit Africa Women in Energy platform brings together an influential and inspirational group of female experts in the power and energy sector from around the world to navigate through the energy transition through a gender lens.

Initiate!: Initiate! spotlights nextgen talent, empowers start-ups, scale-ups and other entrepreneurs, and brings them together with established industry practitioners to help take the industry forward.

Enlit Africa provides you with direct exposure to a diverse range of industry professionals, and new ideas and insights to power your business forward. It’s the power of conversation all in a single place.

A conference with a purpose

Africa faces significant energy challenges, with many people lacking access to reliable and affordable energy sources. The situation has far-reaching consequences for economic development, health, education, and the environment. The human impact of this energy deficit is profound, and it fuels our passion to create change. Through innovation, collaboration, and investment, we can build a more sustainable and equitable energy future for Africa. These reasons are why we are dedicated to bringing together every element of the energy industry to tackle challenges head-on and create a better future.

Enlit Africa is the centrepiece of this mission, providing a platform for experts, thought leaders, and stakeholders to come together and drive real change. By connecting every element of the energy industry, we’re creating a community that’s capable of tackling the biggest challenges facing the continent. Together, the conference seeks to build a more sustainable, resilient, and independent energy supply for Africa – with exciting times ahead.

Click here to purchase your delegate pass

Purchase

Visit the website for more info on Enlit Africa

Website

Download the conference programme

Download

