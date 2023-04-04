Fuel prices decrease, except for 95 petrol

Mineral Resources and Energy minister Gwede Mantashe announced the adjustment of fuel prices based on current local and international factors with effect from the 5th of April 2023.

Petrol (93 ULP & LRP): One cent per litre (1.00 c/l) decrease

Petrol (95 ULP & LRP): Two cents per litre (2.00 c/l) increase

Diesel (0.05% sulphur): Seventy three point five eight cents per litre (73.58 c/l) decrease

Diesel (0.005% sulphur): Seventy four point five eight cents per litre (74.58 c/l) decrease

Illuminating Paraffin (wholesale): One hundred and twenty-four point nine cents per litre (124.90 c/l) decrease

SMNRP for IP: Two hundred and one cents per litre (201.00 c/l) decrease

Maximum LPGas Retail Price: Ninety-two cents per kilogram (92.00 c/kg) decrease

Reasons for fuel price adjustments

Crude oil prices

The international Silicon Valley and Credit Suisse Banks failures. This caused uncertainty in the markets and a shift from crude oil to Gold and other precious metals which resulted in a decrease of crude oil prices.

Interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve also contributed to the decrease of crude oil prices on fears of a global economic recession.

International petroleum product prices

All fuel prices are expected to decrease apart from 95 petrol (ULP & LRP). Based on current local and international factors, the fuel prices in Gauteng (Zone 9C) for April 2023 will be adjusted as follows

Rand/US Dollar exchange rate

Fuel Levy and Road Accident Fund (RAF)

Octane differentials between 95 and 93 petrol grades

Adjustment to revised road and pipeline transport tariffs

Implementation of the Slate Levy

The Rand depreciated, on average, against the US Dollar (from 17.74 to 18.03 Rand per USD) during the period under review when compared to the previous one. This led to higher contributions to the Basic Fuel Prices of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin by 37.88 c/l, 39.10 c/l and 38.15 c/l, respectively.The Minister of Finance, in his Budget Speech on the 22of February 2023, announced that the Fuel Levy and Road Accident Fund (RAF) Levy on both petrol and diesel will remain the same at 394.00 c/l and 218 c/l respectively, with effect from the 5of April 2023. This is for the second year in a row, to cushion motorist from high fuel prices.In line with the Working Rules to determine the Basic Fuels Prices (BFP), the 95 Octane (unleaded) grade is the price-marker grade and the BFP-differential between 95 and 93 Octanes is adjusted on the first Wednesday of each quarter. The BFP Octane differential has changed during the previous quarter and therefore the retail prices of 95 and 93 petrol octanes will be different in each fuel-pricing zone with effect from the 5th of April 2023.The Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy has approved the implementation of revised zone differentials into the price structures of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin (IP) with effect from the 5th of April 2023. The annual adjustments to road transport tariffs applicable in petrol, diesel and IP price structures will range from an increase of 40.8 c/l in Gordonia Central Magisterial District Pricing Zone to an increase of 7.8 c/l for petrol and diesel as well as 14.1 c/l for IP (Zone 9C-Gauteng).As at the end of February 2023, the cumulative slate amounted to a negative balance for petrol and diesel of R 2.43 billion. In line with the provisions of the Self-Adjusting Slate Levy Mechanism, there is a decrease of 4.38 c/l in the Slate levy which will be implemented into the price structures of petrol and diesel with effect from the 5th of April 2023. The slate levy applicable will be 17.54 c/l.