BAMIN signs sales agreement with Anglo American on exports from Pedra de Ferro mine in Brazil

BAMIN has signed an agreement with Anglo American to purchase the full 2023 production volumes of high-quality iron ore from BAMIN’s Pedra de Ferro mine.

“It gives me great pleasure to announce the sale of BAMIN’s 2023 iron ore exports to Anglo American,” said Benedikt Sobotka, CEO of Eurasian Resources Group. “The signing of this contract builds on previous sales agreements between Anglo American and BAMIN for standalone exports and once again demonstrates BAMIN’s position as a high-quality supplier of iron ore. We look forward to having a successful relationship with Anglo American,” he added.

BAMIN, a wholly owned Brazilian subsidiary of natural resources group Eurasian Resources Group, is based in Luxembourg. The Pedra de Ferro open pit iron ore mine, located in the city of Caetite, State of Bahia, has been in production since late 2020, supplying both domestic and export markets with high-quality direct shipping ore – which in 2022 averaged 65.5-66% Fe DSO fines. Pedra de Ferro has a current production capacity of up to 1 million tons per year.

With this agreement, Anglo American will exclusively purchase all of BAMIN’s exported iron ore for the production year of 2023.