Karo Mining appoints Gloria Zvaravanhu as independent non-executive director & chairman

Karo Mining Holdings (Karo) announced the appointment of Gloria Zvaravanhu as an independent non-executive director and chairman of the audit committee.

“The appointment of Gloria, a highly accomplished director and Zimbabwean national, strengthens our board as we guide our next tier-one asset, the Karo Platinum Project, through its rapid development to achieve our stringent construction timeline,” commented Bernard Pryor, CEO of Karo. A chartered accountant and a highly accomplished professional with a number of post graduate qualifications including a Masters in Business Leadership from the University of South Africa and a Masters in International Business Law from University of Cumbria, UK. Zvaravanhu, who originates from Zimbabwe, is the managing director of a leading insurance company in Zimbabwe, and previously held senior roles across a multitude of companies including KPMG. “It is a business imperative that we have the governance oversight and diverse in-country business understanding to complement the existing team and ensure we develop Karo successfully and with strong community support,” added Pryor.

In addition, Zvaravanhu is also an experienced non-executive director with board experience on several Zimbabwean companies and is an advisory board member of the International Federation of Accountants.

She is an alumnus of the Fortune 500 Global Women Mentoring Program, where she was mentored by one of the top ‘50 Most Powerful Women in Business’ in the United States. In addition, she has received several business accolades in Zimbabwe in recognition of her unparalleled leadership skills and commercial acumen. “In line with best practice, appointing an independent non-executive director as chair of the audit committee signifies the huge importance of the Karo Project for the broader Tharisa group. I look forward to working with Gloria and the rest of the Karo board,” concluded Zvaravanhu.