Ramaphosa meets to discuss improvements to Transnet national rail and ports with export sectors

South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa recently hosted a virtual meeting with chief executives from key exporting economic sectors such as mining and minerals, the agricultural and forestry sectors, as well as the automotive and freight forwarding industry representatives. This follows continued challenges at Transnet affecting these sectors.

The sectors represent South Africa’s largest exporters who are reliant on the country’s road, rail and ports infrastructure . President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomed the proposals presented during the meeting, which are aimed at improving the state of South Africa’s national rail and ports. “We need to take urgent measures to resolve the logistics backlog that continues to undermine economic growth. I deeply appreciate the constructive manner in which all the impacted sectors have approached the resolution of this crisis. Government will consider some of the proposals presented and act on them quickly in order to unlock much needed investments into the economy,” said Ramaphosa.

The interaction with large exporters follows a meeting the President held with members of the Transnet board and executive management at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, which discussed challenges facing the country’s logistics system, including the declining performance of the freight rail network. The meeting took place in March 2023.