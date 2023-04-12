The first African Critical Minerals Summit launches in Johannesburg

News In 90 Seconds: 17 November 2021 Mining News In 90 Seconds brings you the latest news making headlines in the mining industry. In this weeks installment: Mkango renews Thambani Uranium licences for five years Mkango Resources recently announce that the Malawi government has... Read More

MCSA welcomes Minister Godongwana’s MTBPS The Minerals Council South Africa (MCSA) has welcomed Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s maiden medium term budget policy statement (MTBPS). The country requires continued focus on stabilising the nation’s public finances and, most importantly,... Read More