Annual conference returns to address mine security

The 2nd Annual Mine Security Conference is a global platform to collaborate on the deteriorating security conditions around mining and infrastructure, hosted by Pinpoint Stewards on 21 & 22 June 2023 at the Indaba Hotel in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The National Assembly hosted a debate on illegal mining activities and associated crimes – focussing particularly on the threat these activities pose to state security and economic recovery. During the debate, African National Congress MP Mikateko Mahlaule said, “South Africa loses well over R4 billion every year due to illegal mining, costing the country as much as it spent on constructing the Medupi and Kusile power stations.” “Although there is a lot of talk about new policies and collaboration toward mine security, not enough has been done to get all stakeholders to unify their efforts against this evil thereby costing the sector billions,” says Ankia Roux, co-owner of Pinpoint Stewards and organisers of the 2Annual Mine Security conference.

The consequences of organised attacks on mines, illegal mining, product and infrastructure theft, community unrest, corruption, cost of downtime and gaps in legislation are some of the key issues that will be deliberated on during the two-day conference. Action points will be drawn up to mitigate its effects on the mining sector.