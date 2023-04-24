Copper 360 Limited listed on the JSE

The JSE announced a new copper listing on the Alternative Exchange (AltX Board), Copper 360 Limited (CPR).

Copper 360 will creates a new ‘Copper Country’

This is the second company to list on the JSE this year, pushing up the number of listed companies on the bourse to 303 with an overall market capitalisation of R22.76 trillion. Copper 360 is a copper mining company with operations based in the Northern Cape, building South Africa’s next major copper producer. Formed in November 2022, following a reverse take-over of copper producer Big Tree Copper, and copper mining company SHiP Copper, the company has a focus on producing premium copper that will yield high cash margin. The company’s Mining Right covering 19 000 hectares to the north of the town of Springbok holds 12 copper mines (some with developed infrastructure) and 60 copper prospects with advanced geological datasets. It is estimated that the Life-of-Mine across the various operations is over 100 years. Jan Nelson, chief executive of Copper 360 said, “Coming to the market means we give South Africans exposure to the only pure copper exposure available to them with further major growth. It opens up a capital market for us and allows us a network to further develop strategic partnerships. It also raises our profile and South Africa.”Using a cluster mining model developed by Copper 360’s chair, Shirley Hayes – where several mines feed into one process facility – Copper 360 will create a new ‘Copper Country’. With a centralised process facility, smaller orebodies become economically viable, and have the potential to add up to greater benefits for copper mining in the region.

“The mining sector is a vital driver of economic growth in South Africa. With mining revenues reaching over R1.18 trillion in 2022, it is imperative that the country continues to focus on investing in this sector. South Africa holds some of the world’s largest reserves of precious metals, refractory metals, base metals and energy minerals. As such, we are pleased to welcome an emerging giant in the copper mining industry to the Altx Board which we launched in 2003 to catalyse the growth of small and medium size businesses such as Copper 360,” says Sam Mokorosi, Head: Origination and Deals at the JSE. “It is heartening to see small and medium sized companies leverage the JSE as a strong platform for capital access and future expansion.”

A listing on the JSE gives companies like Copper 360 access to deep and highly liquid capital markets while providing investors exposure to Africa’s great growth potential through a trusted entry point. The AltX market focuses on good quality, small and medium sized high growth companies. AltX provides smaller companies a springboard onto the JSE Main Board with a clear growth path and access to capital. “We are proudly South African, bold, brave and innovative. We have tenacity, endurance and courage but always remain humble. We never give up! We are building South Africa’s next copper Giant. We are Copper 360 – Hello Copper and hello JSE!” concludes Nelson. Copper 360 is one of 44 companies in the basic materials sector listed on both the Main Board and AltX Board of the JSE.