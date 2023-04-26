Production resumes at US-based Stillwater West mine following repairs to damaged shaft infrastructure

Sibanye-Stillwater announced that it recommissioned the vertical shaft at its Stillwater West mine on 16 April 2023, following the remediation of shaft infrastructure which was damaged during an incident in March 2023. The mine is based in Montana, USA, and is a PGMs operation.

Production from the deeper levels (below 50 level) at the Stillwater West mine has resumed and will build up over two weeks and is expected to be at normalised levels by the end of April 2023. The suspension of the production below 50 level during the remediation and build-up of production is expected to reduce production from the Stillwater West mine by approximately 30 000 2Eoz.

As previously announced, access to the upper levels (above 50 level) of the Stillwater West mine and the Stillwater East mine (through the east portal) was not affected by the incident and production from these areas, as well as from the East Boulder mine, continued during the remediation.

Damage to shaft infrastructure

The incident that resulted in the damage to the shaft infrastructure occurred during scheduled non-routine maintenance on the winder which services the vertical shaft accessing the deeper levels of the Stillwater West mine. This incident resulted in structural damage to the shaft headgear, winder house, and winder rope. Fortunately, there were no injuries to personnel from this incident.