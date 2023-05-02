Q&A with Haddison Etchou about critical mineral advancement

Energy Capital & Power (EPC) spoke with Haddison Etchou, Corporate Finance & Tax Professional at IBC Consultancy, during the launch of the African Critical Minerals Summit.

Haddison Etchou, Corporate Finance & Tax Professional at IBC Consultancy

The exclusive interview focused on investment opportunities across Africa’s critical minerals industry and the role the continent’s mineral and energy resources will continue to play in driving a just energy transition and widespread economic growth.There are massive opportunities for the private sector across Africa’s mining and energy industries . The growth in the mining and energy sector which is associated with the transition presents an opportunity for private sector to accelerate industry participation. African economies can only move forward if the private sector is fully engaged. We see the African Critical Minerals Summit as a platform which will enable us to see how we can benefit from investments in Africa as well as what we can offer the African market. We are looking for business ventures.Africa is rich with critical minerals which are essential for a secure supply of raw materials required for a just and inclusive energy transition across the globe. The monetisation of these minerals will help Africa drive its economic expansion and socioeconomic developments. However, the role of the industries depends on how best Africa will manage its resources to add value in local economies.

What are the key challenges in Africa’s critical minerals sector?

Government interference and the implementation of policies which drive away investors are the key challenges hindering the growth of the industry. We need to see the adoption of investor friendly and transparent policies which will enable the private sector to want to invest. The lack of adequate investment slowing down exploration and production of critical minerals can only be addressed through the adoption of supportive policies and the creation of enabling environments.Africa should not leave its hydrocarbon resources in the ground and is not ready for economies to totally rely on renewables. A just and inclusive energy transition is a very important aspect which Africa needs to look at and prioritise. Renewables are a good option for energy mix diversification but for Africa to achieve energy security and access targets, oil and gas have a crucial role to play for decades to come.The Summit is crucial in bringing various stakeholders across the mining and energy sector together. We want to exploit the November event to expand our contacts and portfolio of projects across the continent. Africa’s mining and energy industries are ripe for investments. We see the African Critical Minerals Summit as a platform which will enable investment in the private sector in Africa.