Seismic induced fall of ground incident claims a life at Harmony Gold’s Kusasalethu Mine

Harmony Gold regrettably announced a loss of life incident at its Kusasalethu Mine, near Carletonville on Sunday, 30 April 2023.

A seismic induced fall of ground event resulted in the loss of life of one of its night shift team leaders. The management and employees of Harmony express their sincerest condolences to the family of the deceased and to the Kusasalethu team who have been affected by this tragic incident.

Peter Steenkamp, the Chief Executive Officer, said, “I am deeply disappointed by this loss of life, especially considering the significant efforts we have made to foster a safety culture within our organisation.”