Almost 100 years of illegal mining and mine security threats

Illegal mining and mine security issues have been prevalent for almost a hundred years, operating in South Africa since the1940s.

Recently, President Cyril Ramaphosa promised that illegal mining operations would be brought under control and ended. The 2Annual Mine Security Conference – hosted by Pinpoint Stewards on 21 & 22 June – intends to engage stakeholders to not only collaborate on the deteriorating security conditions around mining and infrastructure but to find urgent solutions to manage and eradicate it as a united front.The labour force for illegal mining is easily replaceable, when arrests are made, those at the top of the value chain remain untouched by illegal mining and its trail of destruction, staying unchanged and unresolved.

To address the current mine security challenges, industry leaders from different areas will share preventative measures and share intelligence – and intervention strategies. Speaker companies for the 2-day conference include Sibanye-Stillwater, the World Gold Council, Investigation Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) – North West, Anglo American Platinum Security, Mining Loss and Risk Mitigator and a professor of criminology from the University of Pretoria to name a few.