Businesses protection against emerging water risks

Every business relies on water. It requires more than 140 000 litres of water to produce one car (Automotive World) and 2 700 litres to make a single t-shirt (University of Waterloo).

By Chetan Mistry*

Types of Water Risks

Daily consumption by offices and their employees is as staggering. Office buildings consume almost half of municipal water supply (Stellenbosch Business School) and large office buildings use an average of 75 litres of water per square foot and 50 litres per employee (Commercial Buildings Energy Consumption Survey). This scope also extends to the external: community relations, environmental concerns, and something as simple as customers needing water to remain economically viable. South Africans are currently experiencing the ongoing impact of electricity undersupply, which gives us a reasonable expectation of what could happen when water supplies fail to meet demand. But unlike energy or practically any other resource input that businesses rely on, there is a tendency to treat water access as reliable and thus without many nuances in monitoring or risk management. That attitude has to change because the world is changing. Water sources are under growing stress, weather events are becoming more intense, and urbanisation has already changed general water access and consumption patterns. If we consider that without water, every organisation will soon cease or severely curb operations, managing water risks should be a strategic priority.What are the water risks we should consider? Here are examples:Your water consumption might be a significant cost centre, but only tracking general consumption hides nuances problems such as leaks or other wastage, not to mention old pumps and other legacy equipment moving water around.Water is a human right, and events such as droughts or demographic changes can rapidly constrain how much water a business could access.Whether for Environmental Social Governance (ESG) requirements or impact on surrounding communities, if your actions reduce a region’s water quality, you may face backlash and punitive harm.Floods, erosion, hail damage and drought can harm infrastructure and supply chains.Since water is a public resource, State policies can suddenly and rapidly reduce water access, particularly during droughts.Poor water management can hurt your brands or corporate reputation, especially if customers link responsible behaviour to your business.

Are you exposed to climate change or urbanisation? Your risks will grow if you operate in regions at growing risk from extreme weather events or high urbanisation rates.

Addressing water risks