Mining News talks to Steinmüller Africa Director, Moso Bolofo about the company’s certification and fabrication quality management.With welding being Steinmüller Africa’s bread and butter, the ISO 3834 certification – which deals directly with weld quality issues – is vital as the company produces welded pressure vessels and high-pressure components. “When dealing with a Level 1 plant, ISO 3834 is a system that gives confidence, to our company during fabrication, our clients as well as plant operators, because of the potential consequences of what might happen, should a component fail,” said Bolofo. The ISO 3834 welding quality system makes sure that, from the inception of pressure parts, all processes, equipment and everything involved in producing high-quality and safe welded constructions is in line with the codes and is traceable with repeatable results. “Everybody thinks they can weld, but unfortunately materials change all the time and when considering the operating conditions of most plants, if fabricators are not really careful about managing every aspect of weld quality, very serious, dangerous and expensive consequences may arise once a boiler is put into service,” Bolofo warned. For Steinmüller Africa, this is particularly important, because we continue to be involved on the in-service side for the entire life of boilers. “The ability to track back to find correct information and always know what has been done and how, enables us to respond to issues quickly and appropriately and to best manage longevity,” he added.
Steinmüller Africa: fabrication and quality management
Dineo Phoshoko | May 11, 2023