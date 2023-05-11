Steinmüller Africa: fabrication and quality management

Mining News talks to Steinmüller Africa Director, Moso Bolofo about the company’s certification and fabrication quality management.

With welding being Steinmüller Africa’s bread and butter, the ISO 3834 certification – which deals directly with weld quality issues – is vital as the company produces welded pressure vessels and high-pressure components. “When dealing with a Level 1 plant, ISO 3834 is a system that gives confidence, to our company during fabrication, our clients as well as plant operators, because of the potential consequences of what might happen, should a component fail,” said Bolofo. The ISO 3834 welding quality system makes sure that, from the inception of pressure parts, all processes, equipment and everything involved in producing high-quality and safe welded constructions is in line with the codes and is traceable with repeatable results. “Everybody thinks they can weld, but unfortunately materials change all the time and when considering the operating conditions of most plants, if fabricators are not really careful about managing every aspect of weld quality, very serious, dangerous and expensive consequences may arise once a boiler is put into service,” Bolofo warned. For Steinmüller Africa , this is particularly important, because we continue to be involved on the in-service side for the entire life of boilers. “The ability to track back to find correct information and always know what has been done and how, enables us to respond to issues quickly and appropriately and to best manage longevity,” he added.

Moso Bolofo

Welder skills and skills development

Another area of strength for the company is welder skills and skills development. This is a big challenge, not only concerning artisans, but supervisory skills and engineering backup are also scarce. Fundamental to the business is the retention of skills for the country, which is tricky. “The boiler construction industry is very cyclical, and even on the in-service side, plants are typically running during winter and being occasionally shut down in the summer months for repairs. The company needs to develop and retain skills during quiet months, this way the people we need are available when we need them,” Bolofo said. Steinmüller Africa also trains welders when new and sophisticated alloy materials are introduced, to achieve this they look for talent among the communities around boiler plants, picking up those that don’t have higher qualifications and taking them from basic training and onto being A-plus welders. “We have our own Welding Academy for developing these welders, but we also use the EBS Academy, which specialises in training in-service boiler tube welders for maintenance work,” stated Bolofo. Maintaining the welding skills base to ensure plants keep running is more important than ever. “In all that we do, we strive for very high-quality standards, and in the stringent high-pressure boiler fabrication environment, which generally requires 100% of the welds to be X-rayed, we are achieving repair rates of 3% and less, well below global norms,” concluded Bolofo.