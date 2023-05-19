A green energy future with African Critical Minerals

Africa is well-positioned to leverage its immense wealth of critical minerals to participate in the global shift towards a green energy future, while promoting socioeconomic growth, job creation, and local content development.

Critical minerals are essential for the of renewable energy technologies and Africa’s mineral wealth has the potential to benefit not only the continent, but to provide a foundation for the global energy transition. Energy technologies such as critical minerals can be used for energy technologies such as solar panels, wind turbines, green hydrogen, electric vehicles (EVs), and battery storage. Accounting for more than 85% of most solar photovoltaic components, aluminum – for which bauxite accounts roughly 98% of its primary production – is used in most low-carbon technologies. Africa is home to approximately one-third of global bauxite reserves, with Guinea alone having accounted for over half of global aluminium ore exports in 2020. What’s more, chromium accounts for over a third of the mineral demand for both geothermal and hydropower technologies and serves as a requisite material for the development of concentrated solar power (CSP). South Africa accounted for nearly 45% of the world’s chromium production in 2021, while Africa accounted for over 80% of global chromium ore exports in 2020. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), chromium demand is expected to triple by 2030. Meanwhile, the IEA predicts that global demand for cobalt will rise six-fold by 2040, the vast majority of which is located in the DRC and Zambia. Essential towards the production of lithium-ion batteries used in EVs and energy storage technologies, the DRC’s cobalt will be crucial towards the global shift from fossil fuel-based technologies. Additionally, Zambia and the DRC are world-leading producers of copper, which is used in renewable energy systems to generate power from solar, hydro, thermal, and wind energy. In 2021, the DRC mined the third largest amount of copper on the globe while Zambia currently accounts for over 12% of global production.

Accounting for over one-fifth of the world’s reserves, Madagascar, Mozambique, and Tanzania’s combined graphite reserves will play a central role in the development of lithium-ion batteries, with the critical mineral serving as a crucial element for the development of EVs and battery storage technologies. Furthermore, accounting for over a quarter of mineral demand for CSP development and serving as a crucial element for many green energy technologies, demand for manganese is expected to increase three-fold by 2030, according to the IEA. Over 60% of manganese production occurs in Africa, with Ivory Coast, Gabon, Ghana, and South Africa all producing the critical mineral, with the latter serving as the world’s largest producer.

Development of green hydrogen