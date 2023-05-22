Harmony Gold appoints Chipo Morapedi-Mrara as the new Head of Communication and Branding

Harmony Gold has announced the appointed of Chipo Morapedi-Mrara as Head of Communication and Branding, effective 1 May 2023.

Morapedi-Mrara has over 16 years of leadership experience in the mining industry and extensive experience in internal and external strategic communication, government relations, and stakeholder engagement, among other roles. She joins Harmony after nine years at AngloGold Ashanti. Mashego Mashego, Executive Director at Harmony, said, “The Company is pleased with the appointment of Chipo. As a strategic communications Specialist, I am confident that Chipo will use her unique skills and experience to drive our communication and branding initiatives across the group.” “Our communities will benefit immensely from her experience in global communication and her role in developing communication strategies in markets across the African continent.”

Commenting on her move to Harmony, Morapedi-Mrara said, “I am excited to join a company with a rich culture and an incredible depth of expertise and experience that spans over 70 years.”

Morapedi-Mrara holds an MSc in Strategic Management from the University of Derby in the United Kingdom and a Bachelor of Arts in (Media Arts) majoring in Marketing and Screen Studies from Deakin University in Australia. Most recently, she completed an Executive Development course in Strategic Leadership at the Gordon Institute of Business Studies (GIBS).