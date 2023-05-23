Mine Security stakeholders amplify their efforts toward protecting resources

The 2nd Annual Mine Security Conference, hosted by Pinpoint Stewards on 21 & 22 June, aims to bring mine security stakeholders together to not only collaborate on the deteriorating security conditions around mining and infrastructure but to also find urgent solutions to manage and eradicate the attack on mines as a united front.

Mine Security challenges

Ankia Roux, organiser of the conference says, “The conference has created a huge response within the mining sector with an influx of mining companies and service providers registering to gather in June. Our vision to share strategies and showcase technology solutions is now a reality. Backing the event as sponsor and exhibitor is Optex Security EMEA looking at protecting your mine and resources with LiDAR, Fibre Optic and RADAR technologies”.Industry leaders will discuss the current Mine Security challenges and share current preventative measures and intelligence- and intervention strategies. Speaker companies for the 2-day conference include a panel discussion focussing on intelligence sharing to fight illegal mining and security issues and will include panellists: Brigadier (Ret) Nash Lutchman, Executive VP & Head: Group Protection Services, Sibanye – Stillwater; Major General Alfred Khana Component Head: Serious Organised Crime Investigation, Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation and Elfin Harmse, Senior Manager, Protection Services SA Gold Operations, Sibanye-Stillwater.

World Gold Council, Senior Adviser, Edward Bickham, will be responding to the growth of illegal and informal artisanal and small-scale mining across sub-Saharan Africa giving a global perspective on the impact of illegal mining.

Brigadier HF Flynn, Provincial Commander: Serious Organised Crime Investigations, Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) will highlight the effect of the international buyers-market on the proliferation of illegal mining in South Africa and efforts by the HAWKS to mitigate the impact on the mining industry, Wayne Hackart, General Manager, Anglo American Platinum Security will be sharing his insights on security risk in mining: A complex new chapter looking into aspects such as communities and extortion, the procurement mafia and future fit security. Organised criminal attacks targeting non-ferrous metal-copper cable will be the focal point of the presentation delivered by Marthinus Taljaard Senior Manager Protection Services: SA PGM Operations Sibanye-Stillwater. Fritz Krüger, Mining Loss & Risk Mitigator, will address effective mine asset protection and risk mitigation. The conference will be chaired by Prof Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Professor of Criminology: Depart of Social Work and Criminology, University of Pretoria. Stakeholders are encouraged to contact the organisers to form part of this collaborative and critical platform before 2 June 2023 when the early registration offer close.