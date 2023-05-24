Dwyka Tech* Carnival – global brands gather to discuss mining technology

The Dwyka Mining Services mining technology festival debuted as South Africa’s inaugural #Tech4Good mining technology event, to share safer mining practices and develop a more inclusive tech-ready African mining community.

Mining technology showcase

The conference took place on 17 – 18 May 2023 and featured worldwide speakers from companies such as Starlink Enterprise and Boston Dynamics. All the revenue from all net ticket sales will be donated to registered non-profit organisations chosen by attendees.The conference was opened at a VIP media event attended by various dignitaries at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand. The event displayed how technology can support safer mining and skills development in the African mining community. Attendees engaged with Dwyka partners such as Boston Dynamics, Getac, Maestro Digital Mine, Emesent, Clemcorp, LASE Industrielle, Inertial Sensing AB, Skycatch and Wingtra. In a TED-style approach, these global brands offered insider information on their main technologies and how worldwide teams are deploying their solutions. This was supported by actual mining use cases in Africa from several leading global mining companies, as well as the Dwyka Mining Services team. Two themed sessions shared and unpacked learnings with interactive panel discussions. There were approximately 400 #Mintech enthusiasts in attendance. “When we heard about the Tech*Carnival and what the Dwyka team were putting together for their launch we knew we had to be part of this event. Our Starlink Enterprise solution stack is focused on empowering people with connectivity and this #tech4good platform represents a great launch pad for us to share what we are busy with and how we feel this is going to benefit the continent and their mining clients,” said Phillip Van Essen, Director of Enterprise Sales at Starlink.

“Previously mining shows haven’t created much buzz or left a lasting positive impact. We imagined a festival-themed affair, where circus meets serious and mining technologies are the main event – all for a good cause. The Tech Carnival is about pioneering global technologies and with our established mining technologist programme, Dwyka is excited to host this event and bring this global tech focus to Africa,” shared Jamie van Schoor, CEO of Dwyka Mining Services.

STEM subjects and youth upskilling

Siyafunda CTC: www.siyafundactc.org.za NPO NBR 60-961

Youth Employment Service (YES): www.yes4youth.co.za NPO 217-849

Child Welfare South Africa: www.childwelfaresa.org.za NPO 000834

All net ticket sales proceeds will be donated to non-profit organisations that can be selected when purchasing tickets. The concept behind #Tech4Good is to direct more youth into STEM subjects and direct connection whenever possible, with a strong focus on welcoming the youth to upskill and adopt technologies early on to attract talent into mining for a sustainable future. The following donation partners have been identified: