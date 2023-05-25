International Day of Women in Mining – 15 June 2023

Following the successful 2022 launch of International Day of Women in Mining (IDWIM) to celebrate women of the mining industry, International Women in Mining (IWiM) declared Thursday June 15 2023, the second annual Global Day of Observance.

Celebrating women of the mining industry

The day celebrates women in the mining sector and their valuable contributions, while raising awareness of the need for gender equity and simultaneous promotion for change for a more inclusive sector, on or around the fifteenth day of June each year. IDWIM brings to light advancements made and achieved so far, providing information and best practices for the industry to level up. It also provides mining stakeholders with the opportunity to continue to become champions and allies by working on initiatives in a collective and collaborative manner. IWiM Director, Barbara Dischinger extends a warm global invitation to all – not just women – to celebrate women’s perseverance, contributions, talent, and spirit in the mining sector. “All are welcome to join in including individual professionals, Women in Mining (WIM) organisations, mining companies, academia, supply chain, technical and professional service consultancies, sector associations, smelters and refineries, governments, policy makers, international institutions, unions and civil society,” she said. Dischinger also encouraged organisations to host their own activities to mark the day and join in making IDWIM a festival. Further, IWiM is pleased to announce its 2023 International Day of Women in Mining Campaign Ambassador is, CEO of Kumba Iron Ore, a member of the Anglo American Group. Mpumi is a committed advocate for the inclusion of women and youth in the mining industry and for creating a safe working environment for all.Zikalala has over 20 years of hands-on operational and leadership experience in mining. She began her career at De Beers as a chemical engineering bursar before becoming the first female General Manager at De Beers and then succeeded to the role of Deputy CEO of De Beers Consolidated Mines in 2017. She completed her tenure at De Beers as the Managing Director of the Group’s Managed Operations business in South Africa and Canada. After over two decades of working her way through the ranks at De Beers, she was appointed as CEO of Kumba Iron Ore in January 2022. Zikalala is personally committed to accelerating the involvement of women and youth in the industry by investing in women at every level, driving greater representation across Kumba; investing in female micro-entrepreneurs in communities; and encouraging young women to study STEM subjects.

“I’m an advocate for inclusion and diversity, with a keen interest in sustainably changing the gender balance within the industry to create equal opportunities for all” – Mpumi Zikalala

Mpumi Zikalala , Chief Executive Officer, Kumba Iron Ore, a member of the Anglo American Group, and 2023 International Day of Women in Mining Campaign Ambassador.

, Chief Executive Officer, Kumba Iron Ore, a member of the Anglo American Group, and 2023 International Day of Women in Mining Campaign Ambassador. Sally Strohmayr , Director Petroleum Operations within Australia’s Department of Environment, Parks and Water Security, and panel moderator.

, Director Petroleum Operations within Australia’s Department of Environment, Parks and Water Security, and panel moderator. Laura Tyler , Chief Technical Officer, BHP and 2022’s International Day of Women in Mining Campaign Ambassador; Laura will provide opening remarks at the event.

, Chief Technical Officer, BHP and 2022’s International Day of Women in Mining Campaign Ambassador; Laura will provide opening remarks at the event. Ben Chalmers , Senior Vice President, Mining Association of Canada; and

, Senior Vice President, Mining Association of Canada; and Ege Tekinbas, Gender Policy Advisor of IGF Mining

becoming an IDWIM event partner

sharing content (videos and images) showcasing daily industry work with International Women in Mining (IWiM)

nominating pioneers, trendsetters and inspirational people

hosting events with your local mining ecosystem

Equity in mining is everyone’s responsibility. #IDWIM2023 will be marked by a two-hour (13:00 to 15:00 BST) virtual event on Thursday, June 15, 2023. Keynote presentations and videos focused will be delivered by guest speakers followed by an inclusive workplace design panel discussion with industry change agents who are making a difference. The virtual event is intended to be a celebration of achievements as well as to showcase the intersectionality and diversity within gender, as well as the variety of roles women play in the sector. Confirmed guest speakers and panellists include:In anticipation of the day, IWiM encourages the global mining sector value chain to get involved by: