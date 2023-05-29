New Mintek Board appointed

The Council for Mineral Technology (Mintek) welcomes the announcement by Cabinet confirming the appointment of its new Board of Directors.
Mintek Board of DirectorsThe appointed members of the Minteke Board of Directors are as follows: Ms Ntombifuthi Zikalala-Mvelase (Deputy Chairperson and reappointment) Ms Pontsho Maruping (reappointment) Mr Rudolf Heydenrich (reappointment) Dr Siyabonga Simayi Dr Takalani Madzivhandila Ms Azwinndini Mavis Thomani
Mr Livhu NengovhelaMs Faith Ntokozo Ngcwabe (Department of Mineral Resources and Energy representative) Mintek, as an entity of the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE), is entrusted with the mandate of promoting mineral technology, fostering industry establishment, and developing a capable workforce in the fields of science, engineering, and technology. Through relevant applied research, technological innovation, and support for emerging and mature industries, Mintek strives to contribute to the national goals of growing the economy, increasing employment, ensuring environmental sustainability, and improving education, training, and innovation. Speaking on the appointment, Mintek CEO, Dr Molefi Motuku, expressed his congratulations to the newly appointed board members and conveyed his appreciation for their willingness to serve on the Mintek Board of Directors. He also expressed gratitude to the outgoing board members for their valuable contribution and dedicated service to Mintek, acknowledging their instrumental role in guiding the organisation’s strategic direction. “We look forward to working with the new board in advancing Mintek’s strategic objectives and their essential contribution to realising national goals,” Dr Motuku stated. He further explained his anticipation of a fruitful tenure as the newly appointed board assumes their responsibilities, emphasising the shared commitment to advancing the minerals sector and bolstering the overall economy. Dr Thibedi Ramontja who was appointed Chairperson of Mintek Board on 30 August 2022 will continue serving in the same capacity. Mintek is confident that the new board members’ collective expertise and diverse backgrounds will further enhance the organisation’s vision to be a global leader in the mining and minerals sector.