New Mintek Board appointed

Lowering energy costs at mines by improving secondary ventilation systems By Hannes Potgieter Energy makes up a considerable portion of operational mining costs with operators increasingly looking for ways to reduce consumption as the price of energy continues to escalate worldwide. Mine ventilation and cooling systems... Read More

Mpumi Zikalala named Kumba’s first female CEO Mpumi Zikalala has been name Kumba Irone Ore’s first female CEO following the resignation of Seamus French at the end of 2021. French is currently the CEO of Bulk Commodities, and will be replace by Themba Mkhwanazi, current CEO of Kumba. Both... Read More