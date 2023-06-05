Mzila Mthenjane: Minerals Council South Africa’s new CEO

Congratulations are in order for Mzila Mthenjane following his appointment as the new CEO of the Minerals Council South Africa.

Minerals Council represents the mining industry

Mthenjane will leave his role as Executive Head for Stakeholder Affairs at Exxaro Resources to join the Minerals Council. He has more than 30 years of experience in the South African mining industry and financial services. “We are pleased to appoint someone of Mzila’s experience and ability to the role of Minerals Council CEO. He has, in his three decades of involvement in the mining and financial industries, garnered the experience the Minerals Council needs for its next chapter in a rapidly changing world. He is coming in when the focus of all stakeholders in now more on EESG (Economic, Environment, Social and Governance) matters, with mining expected to play a significant role in this regard,” said Minerals Council President Nolitha Fakude. Mthenjane replaces Roger Baxter who leaves the Minerals Council at the end of June. During his nine years in a leadership role, Baxter oversaw a fundamental repositioning and rebranding of the then-Chamber of Mines to become the Minerals Council South Africa. It is a modern, responsive organisation and one of the most respected business advocacy groups.The Minerals Council represents 78 mining companies and associations representing more than 1 000 junior, emerging and exploration companies. The Minerals Council’s members account for 90% of South Africa’s mineral production. “Having spent over three decades in service of our industry, Roger embodies a spirit of collaboration and selfless leadership synonymous with our industry,” said Fakude.

“Through his unwavering commitment to making South Africa a better place, he has provided a blueprint for us all to emulate. South Africa’s mining industry is indebted to him for his passionate and principled leadership during some very challenging times for our industry,” she added.

Mthenjane received a bursary to study a BSc (Engineering) in Mining in 1992 from Anglo American. He started his mining career as a junior mining engineer at the Elandsrand Gold Mine. After joining Rand Merchant Bank in 1998 as a management trainee, Mthenjane joined Gold Fields in 2002 as Senior Manager of Corporate Development. After two years in the role, he joined Deutsche Securities South Africa as Vice President for Global Corporate Finance until 2006. Up to 2009, Mthenjane was the investment manager at Royal Bafokeng Holdings after which he joined Royal Bafokeng Platinum in 2009 as Executive of Business Sustainability. He was involved in the listing of the mining company on the JSE in 2010. Mthenjane joined Exxaro Resources in 2013 as Executive Head in Strategy and Stakeholder Engagement. He was responsible for facilitation, development and maintenance of the group’s business strategy processes. Since 2017, in his role as Executive Head: Stakeholder Affairs, he consolidated most stakeholder engagements under one function. Community development and engagement as well as overseeing enterprise and supplier development activity.