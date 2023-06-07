KSB and sustainability of energy

As the mining industry in Southern Africa continues to grow, there is an increasing need for pumps and valves that are bigger, more energy-efficient and sustainable.

KSB Pumps and Valves , a leading manufacturer of pumps and valves, has been at the forefront of this movement, designing and manufacturing pumps specifically built to meet the needs of the mining industry. With a focus on sustainability, KSB is leading the charge when it comes to providing equipment that can handle a variety of mining conditions, is easy to maintain, and can provide a long wear life.

“In addition to our focus on sustainability, KSB also dedicates time and energy to minimising downtime on our mining pumps, which is achieved through a range of measures, including the use of high-quality materials and manufacturing processes, as well as extensive testing and quality control procedures,” says Rob Bond, area manager: Mining in Southern Africa, KSB Pumps and Valves. This in turn ensures that KSB pumps are built to last, with minimal need for maintenance or repairs.

But when issues do arise, KSB’s after-sales service is there to provide support and assistance. With a global network of service centres and technicians, “KSB can provide rapid response times and quick repairs, minimising downtime and ensuring equipment is up and running as quickly as possible,” says Bond. This commitment to after-sales service is a key part of KSB’s approach to sustainability, as it helps to extend the life of their pumps and reduce the need for replacement or disposal.

“One of the biggest challenges facing the mining industry is the need to operate in a sustainable and environmentally friendly manner. To meet this challenge, we have focused on developing pumps and valves that are designed to reduce energy consumption and minimise the environmental impact,” Bond adds.

By using the latest technology and materials, KSB has been able to produce pumps that are more energy-efficient, while still delivering the level of performance the mining industry demands. KSB’s after-sales service is also focused on preventative maintenance, with a range of services available to help customers keep their pumps and valves in top condition.

From regular inspections and maintenance schedules to training and technical support, KSB’s after-sales service is designed to help customers get the most out of their equipment, while also reducing the environmental impact of their operations.

“We have 37 production sites in 18 countries and nine foundries on three continents. Plus, we have over 3 500 worldwide service staff ready to assist you wherever you may be. KSB Mining has proven it is well equipped to offer our partners a complete package of products and services. We use our expertise to make our customers’ experience easy and successful. We provide exceptional and unparalleled customer service,” he concludes.