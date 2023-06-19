JA Engineering launches new JAE38 Wildcub continuous miner
JA Engineering launched its new low-mid-seam JAE38 Wildcub continuous miner machine at its headquarters in Boksburg.
This locally manufactured continuous miner is a radio remote-controlled, highly productive continuous mining machine. Alongside this machine, two shuttle cars were also launched on the day.
JA Engineering CEO, Matimba Mahange expressed to customers during the launch that the company is always looking for new ways to innovate and upgrade its machines to suit changing environments. As a company committed to zero harm, it is continuously looking for cutting-edge technologies, together with customer input, to develop bespoke and advanced engineering solutions for the coal mining industry. “The JAE38 Wildcub is testament to the expertise and craftsmanship of the company’s design and technology team. We are certain that this machine will set new industry standards,” shared Mahange.
JAE38 Wildcub features
The JAE38 Wildcub is a radio remote-controlled, highly productive continuous mining machine. The machine uses its weight to convert the high-installed cutting power into real production and cutting performance. The JAE38 Wildcub is designed to be used in typical hard-cutting ‘Room and Pillar’ coal mining where a high cutting force is required. All materials and resources used are locally sourced. A feature that customers will appreciate is the improved over-torque protection for the cutter head, with ergonomic motor access and hand-hold points for the cutter boom.
The first of this kind will be found at Overlooked Colliery’s Forzando North mine and the other will be exported to India. “In the next four months, we will be delivering four shuttle cars to Australia. As a proudly South African business, we provide great service and good quality products to our customers to ensure that they become sustainable and successful. As we expand, we also look to hire engineering and manufacturing experts as creating local employment opportunities is key,” concluded Mahange.
As a major engineering solutions contributor to the mining industry, JA Engineering offers advanced and integrated engineering solutions. It has a high majority market share as an Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) for battery scoops in the South African coal mining industry. Although the company has seen significant growth in the years (with a total of 250 employees), this 100% black-owned and empowered company has established itself as a complete systems OEM provider. It supplies complete fleet solutions of underground mining equipment
that includes continuous miners, shuttle cars, roof bolters and feeder breakers. JAE also refurbishes components for opencast machines from other OEM’s for both soft rock and hard rock across Southern Africa.