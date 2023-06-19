JA Engineering launches new JAE38 Wildcub continuous miner

JA Engineering launched its new low-mid-seam JAE38 Wildcub continuous miner machine at its headquarters in Boksburg.

This locally manufactured continuous miner is a radio remote-controlled, highly productive continuous mining machine. Alongside this machine, two shuttle cars were also launched on the day. JA Engineering CEO, Matimba Mahange expressed to customers during the launch that the company is always looking for new ways to innovate and upgrade its machines to suit changing environments. As a company committed to zero harm, it is continuously looking for cutting-edge technologies, together with customer input, to develop bespoke and advanced engineering solutions for the coal mining industry. “The JAE38 Wildcub is testament to the expertise and craftsmanship of the company’s design and technology team. We are certain that this machine will set new industry standards,” shared Mahange.

JAE38 Wildcub features