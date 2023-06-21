Transforming South Africa’s mining industry through specialist training providers

Specialist training providers offer tailored programmes to address the challenges faced by South Africa’s mining industry, equipping mine managers and workers with skills to improve safety, labour relations, regulatory compliance, equipment maintenance, and productivity.
By Jacques Farmer*As mining operations transition to modern methods, it is crucial to ensure workers can adapt to thrive in this new landscape. These providers also prepare mining organisations for the future by helping mining workers transition to the new way of working through upskilling programmes that help workers adopt new technologies. This approach yields benefits such as improved safety, productivity, cost-efficiency, and competitiveness while demonstrating a commitment to ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) principles.
Using training to address challengesThe South African mining industry faces significant challenges related to safety risks, labour disputes, and regulatory compliance. Labour unrest and skills development pose major hurdles, as employees aspire to progress in their careers, but lack clear guidelines for upward mobility. Skills development complexities further complicate matters, requiring alignment with work skills plans, Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) components, and social labour plan commitments. However, these challenges should be used as opportunities for growth. To succeed in the future of work, mines must partner with training providers that provide the necessary skills and promote ESG principles. Investing in training that incorporates technology and ESG principles keeps mines ahead in the rapidly evolving industry.
A challenging career contextWithin the mining workforce, specific difficulties exist at three levels. First, training in mining and related programmes is limited to mine employees, hindering people seeking entry-level positions from accessing relevant skills development opportunities. Second, communication and language proficiency present challenges within the mining environment, as employees struggle with industry-specific terminologies. However, various training methodologies can be employed to address these obstacles and improve competencies. Third, individual career paths and personal development plans face obstacles due to the evolving nature of the mining industry. Market fluctuations and changes in mine operations impact employees’ development plans, necessitating adaptability in career development strategies.
Partnering for workforce growthExperienced industry training providers can be instrumental in addressing these challenges through customised programmes that equip managers and workers with the necessary skills and knowledge to progress. Their approach to personal transition in the mining industry involves intensive consultation and human capital development. The right training partner will collaborate closely with mining management to conduct comprehensive training needs and gap analyses, developing tailored training matrices. Individualised career path development plans are then created in collaboration with employees, aligning with their goals and the unique aspects of their mining operations.