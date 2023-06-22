Tsholofelo Shipalanah: a successful young, female entrepreneur

Meet Tsholofelo Shipalanah, the trailblazer behind the flourishing Kaputeni Mining Company, whose remarkable story defies convention and challenges preconceived notions about women in the business of bricks, concrete, and sand.

Unlikely beginnings

From envisioning a new realm of possibilities to overcoming adversities, Shipalanah’s unwavering determination and unyielding spirit prove that gender and age are no hindrance to ambition and success. Since embarking on her entrepreneurial path in 2018, Shipalanah’s business has experienced immense growth with the help of Fetola and the SAB Foundation’s Tholoana Enterprise Programme. What started as the production of roughly 6 000 bricks in a good month has now evolved into manufacturing 3 000 bricks per day. Even in the face of gender biases, the challenges posed by a devastating pandemic and crippling loadshedding, she has successfully steered her business towards success, refusing to let any obstacles stifle her progress. As an effect, her A-grade bricks may soon find their way into the hands of buyers through mass brick resellers in Limpopo.Shipalanah, a 34-year-old mother, initially pursued a career in the sciences, having earned a Bachelor of Science Honours degree from the University of Limpopo in 2011. With aspirations of becoming a scientist, she secured her first job as a technician at the national blood service, it was a dream come true. However, as time went on, Shipalanah found the job became mundane and repetitive, realizing that it didn’t align with her true passions.

“In the midst of all this, my dad was already in business running his own construction company. I loved the freedom that came with being your own boss,” she shared. “Every time I looked at him, I would think ‘no man, this is something that I want to try; I think this would make me happier’”.

Exciting days ahead

Inspired by the impact her father had in the Burgersdorp, Tzaneen, community by creating opportunities for the unemployed locals. Tsholofelo resolved to make a difference in her own community. She wanted to become a beacon of hope, demonstrating that achieving dreams is possible regardless of one’s background. With the unwavering support of her family, she took the leap and resigned from her job, embracing the world of entrepreneurship.Although Shipalanah’s business still feels the effects of the Covid-19 lockdowns and the challenges of repaying loans taken out to navigate through the strenuous period, she and her dedicated team of six permanent employees remain optimistic about the future. Earlier this year, they made a significant investment in a generator, shielding them from the disruptive downtime caused by load shedding. With all systems go for Kaputeni Mining Company, they are poised to expand and establish their dominance in the sand mining space. Shipalanah’s journey serves as an inspiration, challenging preconceived notions and proving that women can excel in any industry. Her determination and resilience, coupled with the support of her family, have propelled her business to new heights. As she continues to shape the brick manufacturing industry, she paves the way for a more inclusive and diverse entrepreneurial landscape.