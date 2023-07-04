Exxaro up for global learning award

Exxaro has been shortlisted for a global learning and development award. The coal mining company has been shortlisted in the Best Learning Experience category.

Exxaro among six African countries

The mining company is among the top three finalists in its category at the upcoming aNewSpring Awards, an annual ceremony that recognises the outstanding work of companies and organisations making use of the world’s leading learning platform to enhance member and employee performance. The Dutch-based company is celebrating its 20th birthday this year, and the awards ceremony on July 6 is promising to be the biggest yet. Entries were received from organisations across four continents and 30 countries. More than 100 companies make use of the aNewSpring platform in South Africa alone, with well over four-million learners training on the LXP internationally.Six companies from Africa put their learning strategies forward for the awards. Together with academics from the University of Pretoria and highly qualified subject matter experts from Exxaro , South Africa’s New Leaf Technologies aided the resources company in designing climate change courseware for its employees. “Exxaro’s approach placed an enormous emphasis on the learning experience,” explained New Leaf MD Michael Hanly.

“It is a highly thoughtful and engaging learning experience that dives deep into the intricacies of challenges presented by climate change and presents mitigating opportunities that Exxaro is capitalising on,” Hanly said.

The courseware pushes the boundaries of learning mediums, Hanly added. Not only is the informational architecture explorable and creates intense curiosity about the topic but there is a high level of engagement. “The activities within the learning journey are designed to keep learners at the edge of their seat. There’s a good reason why it was selected and shortlisted for the awards.” He praised Exxaro for being a learning and development pioneer in the mining sector, saying its successful deployment of training experiences speaks to its superb performance as a company. “There was a fantastic array of entries, all of a high calibre. It was difficult to judge, and the assessment of each entry was discussed at length because of how comparable the quality was.” In conclusion, Even if someone isn’t a current training professional utilising the aNewSpring platform, the awards are still a great way to see under the hood of what makes great training.”