Hydrogen: A pathway for energy transition in Africa

Hydrogen, often referred to as the “fuel of the future,” is emerging as a promising solution for energy-related challenges, and that has the potential to revolutionise the energy sector in Africa and beyond.

The 16edition of the Africa Energy Indaba , to be hosted at the CTICC in Cape Town, South Africa from the 5 – 7 March 2024 will feature a focused Hydrogen Forum. The Hydrogen Forum will explore the role of hydrogen in the energy transition, its benefits and the potential impact it can have on Africa’s energy landscape. Hydrogen is a versatile energy carrier that can be produced through various processes, including electrolysis powered by renewable energy sources. Its usage in various sectors can significantly reduce carbon emissions and contribute to the achievement of climate goals.Here’s how hydrogen can revolutionise the energy sector:Africa is rich in renewable energy resources, making it well-positioned to harness the potential of hydrogen for its energy transition. The continent’s abundance of solar and wind resources can support large-scale renewable hydrogen production, serving both domestic and export markets. Leveraging hydrogen as an energy carrier can promote energy security, drive economic development, and reduce reliance on fossil fuel imports.Hydrogen can play a crucial role in decarbonising the energy sector by replacing fossil fuels in applications that are challenging to electrify directly. It can be used as a clean fuel for transportation, power generation, and industrial processes, significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving air quality.

Energy Storage and Grid Balancing: Hydrogen can serve as an energy storage medium, helping to address the intermittency of renewable energy sources such as solar and wind. Excess renewable energy can be converted into hydrogen through electrolysis and stored for later use. This stored hydrogen can be utilised during periods of high energy demand or when renewable energy generation is low, supporting grid stability and balancing.