APE Pumps: solid reputation in Zambia

Dating as far back as the 1980s, APE Pumps has played a crucial role in Zambia’s Copperbelt mining industry.

APE Pumps applications and features

Beyond being involved in the refurbishment of most of Zambia’s major Copperbelt mines, APE Pumps is also the biggest carrier of multistage dewatering pumps in the Southern African nation. The company has a big stock of spares for the various multistage dewatering pumps that are used in the mines across Konkola, Kitwe and large parts of the Copperbelt area.APE Pumps’ multistage high-pressure pumps can be used in various applications such as water supply systems, pressure boosting, boiler feed, irrigation installations, cooling water and hot water circulation, as well as pressurisation in chemical, process and allied industries. The pumps have unique features that make them a perfect fit for the desired application, such as a multistage ring section pump of robust construction with an extra-large shaft section for vibration-free running. For high output pressures, additional axial thrust balancing is provided by a balance valve mounted on the pump shaft. All wearing parts are renewable without additional work on the casing parts. Shaft sealing is achieved through stuffing box packing or mechanical seal. Bearing housings are protected against the ingress of spray water utilising lip seals. The pumps also have special coatings on the impellers, which give the pumps a longer lifespan – providing customers with greater value for money. Under difficult suction conditions – such as low NPSH (net positive suction head) available – the pump can be provided with an axial inlet for cavitation-reducing flow entry pattern into the first-stage impeller.

In pumps with a small number of stages, the ball bearings absorb the axial thrust. In pumps with a larger number, the axial thrust is equalised through a balance valve mounted on the shaft in the area of the delivery housing.

APE’s trusted reputation in Zambia