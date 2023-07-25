Home

APE Pumps: solid reputation in Zambia

| Jul 25, 2023 | Articles Digimag Equipment & Services Focus in Africa Industry Insight News Projects
APE Pumps: solid reputation in Zambia

Dating as far back as the 1980s, APE Pumps has played a crucial role in Zambia’s Copperbelt mining industry.

Beyond being involved in the refurbishment of most of Zambia’s major Copperbelt mines, APE Pumps is also the biggest carrier of multistage dewatering pumps in the Southern African nation. The company has a big stock of spares for the various multistage dewatering pumps that are used in the mines across Konkola, Kitwe and large parts of the Copperbelt area.

APE Pumps applications and features

APE Pumps’ multistage high-pressure pumps can be used in various applications such as water supply systems, pressure boosting, boiler feed, irrigation installations, cooling water and hot water circulation, as well as pressurisation in chemical, process and allied industries.

The pumps have unique features that make them a perfect fit for the desired application, such as a multistage ring section pump of robust construction with an extra-large shaft section for vibration-free running. For high output pressures, additional axial thrust balancing is provided by a balance valve mounted on the pump shaft.

All wearing parts are renewable without additional work on the casing parts. Shaft sealing is achieved through stuffing box packing or mechanical seal. Bearing housings

are protected against the ingress of spray water utilising lip seals. The pumps also have special coatings on the impellers, which give the pumps a longer lifespan – providing customers with greater value for money.

Under difficult suction conditions – such as low NPSH (net positive suction head) available – the pump can be provided with an axial inlet for cavitation-reducing flow entry pattern into the first-stage impeller.

In pumps with a small number of stages, the ball bearings absorb the axial thrust. In pumps with a larger number, the axial thrust is equalised through a balance valve mounted on the shaft in the area of the delivery housing.

APE’s trusted reputation in Zambia

Over the years, the Zambian mining industry has experienced various challenges. These include Covid-19, issues of taxation, and mine closures. Despite these and many other challenges, APE has managed to establish a trusted reputation with Zambia’s mining industry, via PSV Zambia (which is majority owned by APE). 

Although various mines were being decommissioned, there was still an obligation on mining companies to keep the water levels down to avoid mine water contaminating the groundwater. Because of its reputation, APE Pumps became the pump supplier of choice to maintain the required mine water levels in the decommissioned mines.

During his speech at the 2022 Mining Indaba, President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia acknowledged that mining played a crucial role in his country’s economy, and further emphasised that the government was determined to reinvigorate economic growth. He also welcomed Canada-listed First Quantum Minerals’ announcement of a US$1.35 billion (R26.5 billion) investment over 20 years in Kansanshi Mine.

President Hichilema’s comments and First Quantum’s announcements are an indication that APE Pumps’ product and service offerings will continue to be in demand in Zambia’s mining industry.

This article was first published in Inside Mining’s Smart Mining issue

Click here to access the magazine

Additional Reading?

Request Free Copy

Related Articles

Connect with us