Mining News and Inside Mining bow out

After 16 years of monthly, alternate monthly and quarterly publications, 44 instalments of Mining News in 30 Seconds, hundreds of updates on the Mining News website, and countless social media posts, the time has come for 3S Media’s mining brands to bow out.

Novus Holdings has decided to close its Publishing Division, of which 3S Media is a part – directly affecting both Inside Mining and Mining News. Sadly, from 31 July 2023, both titles will cease to exist. Read the full statement: https://ow.ly/hC7W50PnkLC

A word from the mining editor

“The past three and a half years at 3S Media have been nothing but amazing,” says Dineo Phoshoko, editor of 3S Media’s mining brands. “I would like to thank our audiences across the different platforms and advertisers for your continued support over the years. Not forgetting the many PR agencies we’ve worked with.” The creation of industry-relevant content was key to the longevity and success of these brands, with many individuals and organisations playing an important role. “A very special thank you to everyone who was gracious enough to allow me to interview them. Not only that but also taking the time in your ever-so-busy schedules to read and approve the articles sent to them. Thank you for trusting us with your professional reputation and your companies’ brands,” Phoshoko adds. “To my colleagues at 3S Media, you gave meaning to the phrase: ‘Teamwork makes the dream work.’ It wasn’t always easy, but we managed well, especially considering our modest size. I wish you all nothing but the best for the future,” Phoshoko concludes.